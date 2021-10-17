Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Third celebrity voted out revealed

Another Sunday evening, another Strictly Come Dancing elimination and while the BBC One show’s line-up is considerably smaller due to Robert Webb and Ugo Monye pulling out earlier this week, the series still decided to send a celebrity home with the public vote.

Advertisement

After landing at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with their Week Four routines, Greg Wise and Judi Love found themselves in the dreaded dance off this weekend, having to perform for the judges once again.

While the Sense and Sensibility star gave his Samba to Lose Del Rio’s Macarena his all with professional partner Karen Hauer, the judges chose to save Judi and Graziano, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke voting to send Greg home.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas, however, revealed that she would have chosen Greg and Karen to stay, telling the pair: “I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen.”

Speaking to host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Greg Wise said: “I have had an amazing time. I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me.”

Karen Hauer added: “It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The remaining 11 couples will be back next week to perform their Week Five routines, with Ugo Monye hopefully recovering from his recent back injury.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Robert Webb won’t be returning to the competition, having quit earlier this week due to “ill health”.