The festive special will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd November.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, the one-hour special will feature Waddingham alongside other musical greats, including Eurovision's Sam Ryder, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr and some of her Ted Lasso co-stars.

The trailer shows a black cab driving down the streets of London, which have been lit up with Christmas lights, with Hannah Waddingham exiting wearing a white cape before greeting those in the audience.

"Merry Christmas, everybody! Welcome to my festive extravaganza," Waddingham says to the crowd as she kicks off the show.

With extraordinary outfit changes and iconic Christmas hits, Waddingham puts on an evening to remember.

You can watch the trailer below:

Joining Waddinham on stage will also be Luke Evans, Phil Dunster and even more special guests, with performers from the English National Opera, the London Gay Men's Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band.

As well as the performance, fans are in for a treat as a live soundtrack will also be available on music streaming platforms on Wednesday 22nd November.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd November.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.