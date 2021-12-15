The Great British Bake Off New Year special: Release date speculation, hosts, judges and line-up

Ready, set bake! The latest series of The Great British Bake Off may have only just finished, but we have two festive specials on the way – including The Great Festive Bake Off that is set to air as part of Channel 4’s New Year celebrations.

The special will see four past Bake Off contestants re-enter the tent and deal with the baking pressures all over again – they are braver souls than we are.

But when is the special airing, and which former contestants are making a comeback for it? Here is all you need to know!

When is the Great British Bake Off New Year special release date?

The New Year special, which goes by the name of The Great Festive Bake Off is set to air on Channel 4 over the New Year period, although a specific air time is yet to be confirmed.

Last year’s special aired on Sunday 3rd January at 7:40pm, so we may be in for a similar time on Sunday 2nd January 2022 if Channel 4 follows the same pattern, but we will let you know as soon as it’s announced.

The Great British Bake Off New Year special hosts

Whereas Noel Fielding missed out on the 2020/21 Christmas and New Year episodes due to the birth of his child, he is back this year which means we have the regular team of him and Matt Lucas ready to dish out quips to the bakers!

Great British Bake Off New Year special judges

Both Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are expected to be back, armed with critiques and their tastebuds for the New Year special.

Great British Bake Off New Year special line-up

Four former Bake Off contestants will be back in the famous tent for the New Year Special and they are Kim-Joy and Jon, who both competed in series 9, and Hermine and Rowan who both battled it out with baked goods in series 11.

Who won The Great British Bake Off special 2020?

Rahul Mandal, who won The Great British Bake Off in 2020, returned for the festive special last year – and he only ended up winning again!

We can’t imagine how great it must feel to be a Bake Off winner once, let alone twice!

The Great British Bake Off New Year Special will air on Channel 4.

