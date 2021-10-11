Drag Race Debrief: Victoria Scone on whether she’d return for series four, the secret behind her lip-syncs and her Snatch Game drag king look

This week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK saw two queens leave the competition and one of them was sadly Victoria Scone – the franchise’s first-ever cisgender female contestant.

The Cardiff-based drag queen injured her knee in the show’s first episode and while fans were hopeful that she may be able to continue after getting through episode two, RuPaul made a shock announcement at the beginning of yesterday’s instalment that Victoria had to exit on medical grounds.

Victoria Scone sat down with RadioTimes.com for the weekly Drag Race Debrief to chat about her time on the competition, revealing that her exit was “devastating”.

“It was not in my fantasy and not what I wanted to happen obviously,” she added. “Yes, it was very very devastating.”

However, she added that her overall experience on the competition was fantastic, saying: “I loved it. I had a very lovely time. I love competition and I’m a massive narcissist so it was perfect for me!”

The 28-year-old had a strong start to Drag Race UK series three, with RuPaul placing her in the top two alongside Krystal Versace in week one after their Hometown and Favourite Things runways.

After injuring herself in the winners’ lip-sync to Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart, RuPaul revealed in episode two that her future in the competition would depend on whether a doctor considered she was medically fit to continue.

Unfortunately, at the start of episode three, RuPaul told the remaining queens that “based on medical advice”, Victoria would not be returning to the competition.