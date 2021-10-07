The Radio Times logo
Drag Race UK shock as one queen departs early due to injury

The BBC Three show's first-ever cisgender female contestant has left series three on medical grounds.

Drag Race UK

Published:

Victoria Scone has left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week after injuring her knee in a previous episode.

In tonight’s episode, RuPaul revealed that Victoria Scone – the first-ever cisgender female to compete in the Drag Race franchise – had withdrawn from series three after being looked at by a doctor.

The 28-year-old hurt her knee during the winners’ lip-sync in episode one and while she managed to get through episode two’s Dragoton challenge safely, RuPaul revealed last week that a medical examination was necessary for her to continue in the competition.

Victoria Scone – RuPaul's Drag Race UK
BBC

In this evening’s episode, RuPaul announced to the remaining Drag Race UK queens that he had some unfortunate news to report following Victoria Scone‘s examination.

“Based on medical advice, the amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be returning to the competition,” he said.

He added: “We will all miss Victoria very much and I have a sense that we haven’t seen the last of her. But for now, the show must go on.”

Speaking to camera, Choriza May said in a testimonial: “I am shocked. As much as I could be happy that one of my biggest competitors is gone, I’m not feeling that right now. I want her to be here.”

Victoria had established herself as a fierce competitor in the season’s premiere episode, with RuPaul placing her in the top alongside Krystal Versace following their Hometown and Favourite Thing runways.

To decide the winner, Krystal and Victoria were asked to compete against one another in a lip-sync to Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart, during which Victoria injured her knee – however, it was Krystal who was declared the winner.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series three airs arrives on BBC iPlayer at 7pm every Thursday. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news. 

