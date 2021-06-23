Exclusive – Derry Girls stars join Celebrity Gogglebox this week

If anyone tries to tell you there’s nothing good on telly during the Euro 2020 fixtures, point them in the direction of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The brilliant series has been on top form this year, with new channel-hoppers including Mel C, Clara Amfo and Lorraine Kelly.

Now RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal there’ll be a brand new duo sitting on their sofa this week, as two stars from one of the biggest comedies of recent years join the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.

Derry Girls actors Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell are taking part in the programme for the next two weeks, making their debut this Friday night. Jackson, who plays Erin on the hit Channel 4 comedy, says she’s thrilled to be part of the telly-watching series, alongside her co-star, who plays Michelle.

“Gogglebox is one of my absolute favourites so to be on there with my pal and fellow Derry Girl Jamie-Lee is a bit of a thrill,” she says. “We’ve had in depth snack discussions already so are raring to go.”

From the picture Channel 4 has provided, we can confirm that crisps and wine glasses are on display on the girls’ coffee table, but no news yet on any more adventurous snack options – watch this space!

In case you’re wondering, Derry Girls has been commissioned for a third series, but filming has been substantially delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, much to the dismay of the comedy’s loyal fans. Good news then, that we’ll get to see two of the show’s stars on our screens this week.

Jools Holland and Vic Reeves will also be back on Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday, and will take part in two episodes of the series, giving their reactions to this week’s top telly highlights. They’ll join regulars including Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall and Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 on Friday night at 9pm. To find out what you can watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.