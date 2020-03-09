The reveal sparked a bout of outrage among some viewers, with many believing Perri deserved first place, especially following his death-defying backflip – a move no other Dancing on Ice contestant has ever attempted before.

Following the winner announcement, fans took to social media to express their "shock" at the result.

It wasn't just the final dance that viewers thought had earned Perri the top spot – it was his performance throughout the show.

More like this

But not everyone agreed, especially those who believed Perri had an advantage over his fellow contestants due to being a dancer (he is a member of street dance troupe Diversity).

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice 2020 has been an eventful series, following Michael Barrymore's injury and Caprice Bourret's dramatic exit mid-show.