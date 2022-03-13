Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing on Ice semi-final due to COVID
The presenter is expected to return for the final.
Published: Sunday, 13th March 2022 at 11:14 am
Holly Willoughby will not appear on tonight's Dancing on Ice semi-final after testing positive for COVID-19, it has been confirmed.
The show's official Twitter account broke the news that Willoughby will not be returning to the glitzy studio set this weekend, with her This Morning presenting partner Phillip Schofield instead going solo.
However, it is expected that she will return for next week's live final, which was recently delayed one week to a new date on Sunday 27th March 2022.
More to follow.
