This week's episode will see the remaining six candidates try their best to impress Lord Alan Sugar in a challenge asking them to create and brand a new baby food – however, Campbell won't be watching their every move this time as he was self-isolating when filming took place.

Tim Campbell will be missing from the upcoming episode of The Apprentice , with Mike Soutar filling in for the show's first ever winner, a source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com .

A source exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Tim had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID, and although he remained negative, as per the guidance at the time of filming, Tim isolated with Mike Soutar stepping in for the episode."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Soutar, who will be replacing Campbell for this episode, has regularly appeared on The Apprentice from 2010, with Sugar calling on the media consultant and investor in previous years to help at the interviews stage of the competition.

Soutar is currently a Non-Executive Chairman of Perfect Storm Productions – a TV company best known for creating factual content such as Stacey Dooley Investigates: Kids Selling Drugs Online.

He was previously the Chief Executive Officer at the Evening Standard, the Chairman and Co-Founder at Shortlist Media and a board member at the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Advertisement

Campbell, who won the first season of The Apprentice, is standing in as an aide of Lord Sugar's this season, replacing Claude Littner and joining long-time aide Karren Brady.

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.