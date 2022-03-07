Tim Campbell is replaced as Lord Sugar's aide on this week's The Apprentice
The Apprentice aide won't be appearing on the show this week after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID at the time of filming.
Tim Campbell will be missing from the upcoming episode of The Apprentice, with Mike Soutar filling in for the show's first ever winner, a source has confirmed to RadioTimes.com.
This week's episode will see the remaining six candidates try their best to impress Lord Alan Sugar in a challenge asking them to create and brand a new baby food – however, Campbell won't be watching their every move this time as he was self-isolating when filming took place.
A source exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "Tim had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID, and although he remained negative, as per the guidance at the time of filming, Tim isolated with Mike Soutar stepping in for the episode."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Soutar, who will be replacing Campbell for this episode, has regularly appeared on The Apprentice from 2010, with Sugar calling on the media consultant and investor in previous years to help at the interviews stage of the competition.
Soutar is currently a Non-Executive Chairman of Perfect Storm Productions – a TV company best known for creating factual content such as Stacey Dooley Investigates: Kids Selling Drugs Online.
He was previously the Chief Executive Officer at the Evening Standard, the Chairman and Co-Founder at Shortlist Media and a board member at the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
Campbell, who won the first season of The Apprentice, is standing in as an aide of Lord Sugar's this season, replacing Claude Littner and joining long-time aide Karren Brady.
The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1