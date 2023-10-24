Succession star Brian Cox is on the cover of this week's Radio Times
The best Bond villain there never was has found a toehold in the 007 empire in a new reality show.
What does an actor of Brian Cox's virtuosity do when the part of a lifetime comes to an end? When the hit drama Succession reached its final season and the monstrous Logan Roy was laid to rest, he tells us, "The answer was simple – do something completely different."
007: Road to a Million is very different to a drama about a media mogul, but it has all the trappings of luxury and travel you would associate with Cox's former day job. And the James Bond franchise wouldn't put its name to a TV show without it being bigger, better and more lavish than any previous reality show.
Nine pairs of contestants travel to exotic locations associated with the Bond movies where they try to outwit Cox's "Controller" – a character straight out of the Bond villain mould – and win a total prize pot of £9 million. Did we say it was lavish?
Read our interview with Cox in the new issue of Radio Times magazine – on sale now.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Ashley Jensen on moving away from "sunshiny" roles to become DCI Ruth Calder in Shetland and working with Alison O’Donnell, who plays Tosh
- Jodie Whittaker discusses joining the cast of Jimmy McGovern’s acclaimed series Time and how comedy isn't within her comfort zone, but playing Doctor Who was easy
- Rhod Gilbert opens up about why he’s not sorry he has had cancer and his reasons for documenting his gruelling treatment on camera
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
007 Road to a Million will air on Prime Video on 10th November 2023 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.