When it came time for him to step up, Sugg built up an impressive £8,000 in the preliminary cash-builder round, before upping that to the eye-watering £201,000 after accepting an audacious offer from Chaser Paul Sinha.

"If I go for the [the high offer] it could make a viral moment, which is a good thing. It'd be an incredible amount for charity as well," responded Sugg as he agreed to take a step closer to the Chaser in exchange for the jackpot.

"I wish you luck. You're gonna make history here, mate," host Walsh informed him. "If you go though, you're making history."

Sugg stormed back with the money, bringing his team's total prize pot to £213,000, leaving viewers on the edge of their seat as the remaining contestants faced off against Sinha once more in the final chase (alas, Millarini was eliminated during her round).

In the end, their 18 answers proved not enough breathing room as the so-called Sinnerman easily caught up with them with 30 seconds to spare, crushing Sugg and co.'s chance to take home the prize for their respective charities.

In typical Celebrity Chase fashion, each contestant still walked away with £1,000 for their chosen charity, however, meaning there was still something to celebrate at the end of the day.

Sugg rose to prominence on the internet, accumulating a massive following on YouTube under the pseudonym Thatcher Joe, before breaking into the mainstream following a stint on Strictly Come Dancing – placing joint second in 2018.

The influencer remains in a relationship with Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who he was partnered up with, and recently congratulated her on Instagram for another near-win with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

He said: "You may not have won the trophy, but you won the nations heart last night and over the course of the series and really showed everyone what you can achieve."

