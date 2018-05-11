It's a romance that's been over 10 years in the making, and now The Big Bang Theory's Amy Fowler and Sheldon Cooper have finally made it official.

We'd already had a sneak peek of the day, featuring magician Teller (from Penn & Teller) and Kathy Bates guest-starred as Amy's parents. And did we mention that Mark Hamill was there, too?!

The big day finally aired in the US on Thursday 10th May with the season 11 finale, and the nerdy nuptials went down a storm with fans, who were left both laughing and crying.

But what about UK-based Big Bang fans? When will we be able to see the #Shamy wedding in all its geeky glory?

Well the season finale airs Thursday 17th May at 8pm on E4 - just two days before that other wedding of the year will be on our screens...

