“I just met Mark Hamill and I thought I should record a video about it!” she said excitedly.

"Mark Hamill’s here! He’s here. He’s on our stage, he shook my hand….I can’t handle it! I can’t sorry….I thought I could keep it together, but I can’t!”

Trust us when we say that the words written above don’t QUITE portray the level of joy and excitement Bialik is clearly feeling in the video…

And her excitement was even greater when actually on set with the man himself.

As for Hamill himself, well, he was just happy to be involved in the fun.

So there you have it – even celebrities get starstruck, especially when meeting a man from the Stars (or at the very least, their Wars). In a way, they're just like us.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4