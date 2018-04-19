Mark Hamill's Big Bang Theory cameo broke star Miayim Balik
The Star Wars actor will appear in an upcoming episode of the hit sitcom
If you thought starring in the biggest TV show in the world might make you immune to the power of celebrity, think again – because when you meet your personal heroes, it’s impossible not to get a little starstruck.
Or so The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has found after meeting Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, recording a frenzied and excited video message describing his time visiting the set of the hit US comedy (he's set to guest star in the series 11 finale.)
“I just met Mark Hamill and I thought I should record a video about it!” she said excitedly.
"Mark Hamill’s here! He’s here. He’s on our stage, he shook my hand….I can’t handle it! I can’t sorry….I thought I could keep it together, but I can’t!”
Trust us when we say that the words written above don’t QUITE portray the level of joy and excitement Bialik is clearly feeling in the video…
And her excitement was even greater when actually on set with the man himself.
As for Hamill himself, well, he was just happy to be involved in the fun.
So there you have it – even celebrities get starstruck, especially when meeting a man from the Stars (or at the very least, their Wars). In a way, they're just like us.
The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4