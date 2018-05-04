A new photo posted by Entertainment Weekly shows the on-screen couple, played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, at the altar for the sitcom’s season 11 finale. And the two behind standing alongside them? That’s American Horror Story’s Kathy Bates and magician Teller, who play Amy’s parents.

But however adorable they look, it may not be the simplest wedding. “There are still some roadblocks in the way,” Big Bang executive producer Steve Holland told EW. “Hopefully fun ones in ways that you’re not going to expect.”

Alongside the roadblocks we’re also expecting some standout guest stars. As well as Sheldon’s mother Mary (Laurie Metcalfe) and brother (Jerry O’Connell) we’ll see Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, make an appearance.

Kathy Bates and recurring guest star Wil Wheaton are also due to appear in the episode, which airs on 10th May in the US and a week later on E4 in the UK.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays in the UK at 8pm on E4