Beat the Chasers teaser introduces contestant who was meant to appear 11 years ago

RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive clip of Beat the Chasers‘ Sunday night episode, in which viewers meet a contestant who was meant to compete on The Chase over a decade earlier.

In the teaser, Swansea-based Robin makes her way onto the stage in a glittery outfit, with Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis commenting: “That’s how you get dressed up for the telly.”

Chatting to host Bradley Walsh and the Chasers before getting started, Robin explains: “This is my second bite of the cherry – I should have been on The Chase 11 years ago.

“2011 was a formative year for me. I travelled to Turkey in my car, I drove there – 2,500 miles,” she adds, before Bradley responds: “Turkey! I wouldn’t even drive to Torquay.”

Robin continues: “I used to love driving. I adore Turkish Van cats so I made it to Lake Van where my cats come from on my pilgrimage and I’ve been back in Wales four years now. But I want to buy another Turkish Van cat and I’d love to go to Australia.”

The series is back on Sunday with a brand new series, in which Beat the Chasers contestants will be able to take on all six Chasers for the first time ever.

The hit ITV show will also introduce Super Offers, which allow contestants to play for larger sums of money if they ace the Cashbuilder round.

If competitors accept a Super Offer, they have to take on all six Chasers and won’t be given a time advantage.

Beat the Chasers returns to ITV on Saturday 11th September at 8.30pm. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.