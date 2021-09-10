How does Beat the Chasers’ new Super Offer work? The twist explained

The hit ITV primetime show Beat the Chasers is back with a brand new series and, for the first time ever, all six Chasers are on the panel.

The Chase spin-off, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh, was missing Paul Sinha for the last series due to illness, but the quiz whiz is back and ready to take on some courageous contestants.

With all six Chasers taking part in the new series, there’s a brand new feature available for contestants who’ve been successful in the Cashbuilder round: the Super Offer.

But what are Super Offers? And how does a contestant qualify for one? Read on for everything you need to know about the brand new Super Offers on Beat the Chasers.

What is Beat the Chasers’ new Super Offer?

The new series of Beat the Chasers is introducing the new Super Offer, which gives contestants to chance to win hundreds of thousands of pounds.

If a contestant answers all five multiple choice questions in the Cashbuilder round correctly, they can choose to accept a Super Offer, which allows them to play for a much larger sum of money.

However, there’s a catch. If a player accepts a Super Offer, they must take on all six Chasers with no time advantage. That means both the contestant and the Chasers have 60 seconds each on the clock.

Will anyone be brave enough to take on Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis? Tune into Beat the Chasers to find out.

Beat the Chasers airs Sunday 11th September at 8:30pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.