Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke "can't wait" for the Saturday night celebrity competition to return later this year.

Walking the red carpet at this weekend's Bafta Television Awards, the 48-year-old dancer, who has been a part of Strictly since its inception in 2004, told RadioTimes.com: "My favourite bit still is the launch show and to see who we get as a partner... I always get these wonderful ladies, Judy [Murray] and Jerry Hall. Tremendous."

When it comes to the celebrities poised to take to the dance floor this year, Du Beke hasn't a clue and doesn't have anyone on his wish list. So it made sense for us to suggest a few famous faces who will presumably have some leisure time on their hands.

Jeremy Clarkson, Dermot O'Leary or Ed Miliband?

"All of them!" replied Du Beke.

"But I don't think any of them would work for me, I've got to be honest with you. Maybe Jeremy – that would be fun..."

Strictly Come Dancing returns for its 13th season later this year

