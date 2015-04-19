"Now we can get Dermot, I’d love to see him dance on Strictly," Horwood said, adding: "I’ve heard that he might be quite good actually."

It sounds like a good idea to us. Dermot does have plenty of dancing experience, after busting some moves at the beginning of X Factor a number of times, and recently dancing for 24 hours straight to raise money for Comic Relief.

Plus, it's not unheard of for X Factor presenters to switch sides and head over to the BBC. Last year's Strictly winner Caroline Flack was a former Xtra Factor presenter. She's now poised to take over Dermot's main show role.

"I think all the changes are very exciting. I know Dermot has been part of X Factor for ages and of course we’ve had people on Strictly that have come through, like Caroline for instance," Horwood continued, speaking to The Mirror. "It’s quite extraordinary that it’s taken a turn in that particular fashion but you know everything changes and as I say, I always re-cast my shows to keep them fresh and I think that’s a good thing."

Dermot announced his decision to leave The X Factor after eight years as the show's host last month, saying, "It's time for me to move on."

Flack and former contestant Olly Murs were announced as his replacements this week. Of her new gig, Flack said she was "incredibly lucky to have the best tips and support from my showbiz big brother Dermot. I'm not sure how I can live up to his long-term residency, but I know I can't let him down!"