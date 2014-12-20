"This has been the best experience of my whole life," said Caroline, as she lifted the trophy. "Thank you so much for voting. It's been so lovely to have your support."

"I could not imagine a better partner," adder her professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

Caroline Flack was the first Strictly celebrity to score full marks throughout the series. In fact, she bagged the full 40 points for all four of her last dances, making her the first person in Strictly history to get three sets of 40 points in the final.

Craig Revel Horwood called her final dance "absolutely phenomenal," while Darcey said it was the best performance of the series.

DJ and former-TOWIE star Mark Wright was voted out of the competition earlier this evening.