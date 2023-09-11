She has since had an operation, a mastectomy and fertility treatment. However, she later revealed the cancer had been found elsewhere in her body.

Amy Dowden. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

The dancer confirmed she wasn't going to be partnered with a celebrity on this year's series, but has confirmed she'll be making an appearance where she can.

She told Hello! magazine: "I've been on the phone to the Strictly team. They said they're getting me some fabulous wigs ready [for any appearances]. The team are being guided by me – they've been utterly amazing."

During rehearsals for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series, Radio Times magazine caught up with Amy Dowden as she reunited with her fellow pros for the first time since her treatment.

"I don't think, actually, I could get through the next few months without Strictly," Dowden told Radio Times magazine. "I'll be part of the show in different areas. It's the tonic that I need at the moment.

"There are so many ways to be involved, and they're going to be guided by me. I'm just really grateful for them keeping me involved, and giving me the support and encouragement I need."

The dancer added: "That's something I've really noticed, in the last few months in particular: my Strictly family on and off the show."

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We will continue to support Amy whilst she receives her treatment, and will work closely with her to ensure she can be involved in the upcoming series.

"Everyone in the Strictly Come Dancing family is continuing to send all our love and well wishes to Amy."

The dancer has also thanked her fans for the support she has received since announcing her diagnosis.

Following an Instagram Live earlier this year, Amy posted a message to her fans and said: "I'll tackle this next step the best I can and very blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends along with you guys."

The dancer said the rest of the year looked "very different to what was planned" but added: "Hopefully I'll enter 2024 cancer free".

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit MacMillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

