So, when is it on? And who are the hosts?

Here's everything you need to know about the exciting, new show...

When is 100 Humans on?

Season one of the show is set to air on Netflix on March 13.

What can viewers expect?

The series will follow comedian Zainab Johnson, and writers Sammy Obeid and Alie Ward as they put 100 adults of very different backgrounds through various experiments in order to figure out aspects of what it is to be human.

The trailer for series one explains: "Which sex is better? What is with you and feet? Is there a right way to use the toilet? We're going to find out the ugly truth today. 100 human beings place themselves at the mercy of us on a mission to answer questions we all have about human behaviour."

Participants will be put through a certain level of "torture" as they try out different challenges, including the ice bucket challenge which involves dumping a bucket of ice water over a person's head to promote awareness of the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - which is also known as motor neuron disease and in the US as Lou Gehrig's disease.

You can watch the full trailer here

Who are the hosts?

The show is fronted by three hosts, who'll each play a special part in the experiments.

Zainab

Zainab Johnson (Getty images)

Zainab Johnson is a writer, stand-up comedian, actor and model. She credits her unique style of comedy to her life while growing up as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim household in Harlem.

She is known for her work in the TV series American KOKO and web series Avant Guardians. Her latest venture is Amazon's new sci-fi comedy Upload, which she'll be a regular on.

Sammy

Sammy Obeid (Getty Images)

Best known for performing 1,000 nights of comedy in a row (a current world record), Sammy is an American writer and stand-up comedian.

He has released one comedy album, Get Funny or Die Tryin.

His comedy is known for its "analytic style full of wordplay, clever misdirection and ethnic humor riffing on his Middle Eastern roots" - he's Lebanese-American.

He has been featured on America's Got Talent, and Last Comic Standing.

Alie

Alie Ward (Getty Images)

Alison Ann "Alie" Ward is an American writer, actress, and television and podcast host.

Alie has written for L.A. Weekly and the Los Angeles Times, and She has appeared in a handful of TV shows, including Nash Bridges

She is currently a correspondent for the CBS series Innovation Nation.

100 Humans airs on March 13, only on Netflix