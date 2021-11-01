You’s Love actress Victoria Pedretti says it was “strange” filming “intimate” scenes for season 3

You season 3 arrived on Netflix just a few weeks ago, with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti returning as highly dysfunctional serial-killer couple Joe and Love.

While Joe and Love’s dynamic is a particularly bizarre one, Pedretti revealed that filming the third season’s intimate scenes “felt strange” for a completely different reason.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she explained that shooting the sex scenes felt awkward due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I felt very lucky that [Love and Joe] start off their relationship at odds with each other, navigating the awkwardness of being new parents,” she said. “It felt strange to be physically intimate very early on, even though we’re supposed to be a married couple.

“It’s weird. We have a rapport,” she added. “We played a couple before, but it didn’t just immediately come back after being in a global pandemic.”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ books of the same name, You stars Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who is obsessed with finding true love, no matter what the cost.

In the psychological thriller’s third season, the show focuses on Joe and his new wife Love (Pedretti), who turns out to be just as unhinged and murderous, as they raise their newborn son Henry.

The hit Netflix drama is set to return for a fourth season, with some fans thinking there could be a huge twist in the next run.

You seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.