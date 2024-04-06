The Sheriff's statement confirms that Crime Scene Investigators and the Medical Examiner were on the scene and says that the investigation is ongoing.

Brings Plenty was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University and, days before his death, had been named a suspect in a domestic violence case. Police had been called to an address in the city of Lawrence where a woman was heard screaming for help.

Cole Brings Plenty Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brings Plenty had been charged with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant had also been issued.

Brings Plenty had been missing since 31st March. His uncle Mo Brings Plenty, who's also known for starring in Yellowstone, previously issued appeals for help to find his nephew.

Yellowstone stars Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The actor's father confirmed his son's death in a letter posted to Instagram. It reads: “I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

"We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”