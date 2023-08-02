The series follows the residents of Northern California's Virgin River, including mayor Hope (Annette O’Toole), town MD Doc (Tim Matheson), bar proprietor Jack (Martin Henderson), nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and chef Preacher (Colin Lawrence).

The new images feature Zibby Allen's Brie in court, while Lydie (Christina Jastrzembska), Muriel (Teryl Rothery), Jo Ellen (Gwynyth Walsh), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Hope and Connie (Nicola Cavendish) enjoy a therapeutic spa.

There's a dramatic turn, though, as Hope and Preacher witness a devastating wildfire that engulfs the mountains.

Zibby Allen as Brie in Virgin River.

The characters of Virgin River enjoy a spa day.

Annette O’Toole as Hope and Colin Lawrence as Preacher in Virgin River.

The synopsis for the show's return reads: "Season 5 has teased new relationships, an unexpected break-up, a testy court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town - bringing some residents of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.

"Issues of motherhood will prompt Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic, while her pregnancy leads to an emotional connection to her past."

Meanwhile Jack, in a bid to prove his worth to Mel, will finally face some overdue confrontations, and as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

Fans will also be hoping that season 5 will offer some resolutions when it comes to Vince, Paige, Christopher and Preacher, as well as Denny’s prognosis - and just what kind of trouble has Brady gotten himself into this time?

Plus there's the big question on everyone's lips is: who, exactly, is the father of Charmaine’s babies?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan.

Patrick Sean Smith joins season 5 as showrunner, telling Netflix he "couldn’t be prouder to join the Virgin River family. Together with its stellar cast and amazing crew, we’ve got great things in store for our fans worldwide."

The first 10 episodes of Virgin River season 5 will debut on Netflix on 7th September. An additional two holiday-themed episodes will debut on 30th November.

