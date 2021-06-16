Vinland Saga season 2 release date: Where can I watch Vinland Saga?

The first season of Vinland Saga finished airing in 2019 and has since gained a huge fan following, with fans clamouring to know the release date of the second season.

Based on the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimara, the first season follows teenage warrior Thorfinn as he vows to avenge his father amidst the raging war between England and Denmark.

Show creators are remaining tight-lipped about when we will see Thorfinn next, even if they have teased us here and there, but we’ve gathered all the information there is to know so far about Vinland Saga season two.

Vinland Saga season 2 release date

Like we said, the creators have been quite secretive about the release date of season two, but there have been two hints so far about progress on the show.

In September 2020, director Shuuhei Yabuta tweeted out three drawings of Vinland Saga’s main characters. The nordic runes in the images translated to “season two”. Whether this was just confirmation of season two being greenlit, or a subtle way of announcing they were in production, we’re unsure.

In March 2021, character designer Abiru Takahiko potentially alluded to working on Vinland Saga in a tweet.

“Have continued to involve in the production of Attack on Titan, and I will also participate inThe Ancient Magus Bride as one of the Studio KAFKA staff,” he wrote. “But there is another work that I have to do the most. My most important work, you know.”

Apart from that, all we have is speculation, but we’ll be waiting with baited breath for when the announcement does come.

Vinland Saga characters and cast

Our protagonist and resident troubled teen Thorfinn is voiced by Yūto Uemura, with Shizuka Ishigami voicing child Thorfinn. Thorfinn’s father, Thors, is played by Kenichiro Matsuda. Although the role of Thors was crucial for Thorfinn’s arc in the first season, it is unknown how much his influence will play on Thorfinn’s mind in the second.

Naoya Uchida plays Askeladd, Thorfinn’s enemy, then father-figure, then enemy once more. Kensho Ono rounds out the list of antagonists as Prince Canute – he grows into his authority as the first season progresses and will only be a source of further trouble in the season to come.

Where can I watch Vinland Saga?

Vinland Saga season 1 is currently available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Vinland Saga season 2 trailer

There is no trailer as of yet, but keep an eye out on this page and we will keep you updated with all the latest teasers and news.

Vinland Saga season 1 is available now on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.