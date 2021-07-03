BBC launches intriguing new trailer for submarine thriller Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston

“How are you with confined spaces?” DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is asked before being put on a new case – and if that makes you panic, you’d better look away now, because the BBC has just dropped a claustrophobic new trailer for submarine-based thriller Vigil.

We’ve had a Vigil teaser trailer before, but this 60-second preview takes us much deeper (sorry) and will surely make waves (sorry again) when it premieres on BBC One on Saturday night after the England v Ukraine Euro 2020 quarter-final match. But seeing as it’s already up online, we can show it to you now!

Vigil comes from World Productions, the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, and also stars Martin Compston, Rose Leslie, Anjli Mohindra, Shaun Evans and Paterson Joseph.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, “The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.”

And the new trailer gives us plenty of intriguing new details and clues, as well as hints at a few sub-plots.

For one thing: is there a romantic relationship between Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie’s characters? “I’ve got a good shorthand with Kirsten,” says DCI Amy Silva as she requests DS Kirsten Longacre help out with the case from on-shore. The two share a hug and a loaded look before DCI Silva is deployed to HMS Vigil.

Silva soon declares that she thinks this was a murder, while Longacre tells her boss (played by Gary Lewis): “I think this was a coordinated attack, sir.” Plus, the crew of the submarine seem to be hiding secrets – and at least one of them is probably a murderer.

“This is a staggering act of hostility!” shouts one of the Navy bigwigs, played by Stephen Dillane. And when DCI Silva says, “but we’re not at war,” Paterson Joseph’s character adds ominously: “That is an illusion. We have always been at war.”

The six-part series was created and written by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. The directors are James Strong, and Isabelle Sieb.

Other actors featured in the drama include Connor Swindells, Adam James, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

Vigil will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. While you’re waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV guide.