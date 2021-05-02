Suranne Jones and Martin Compston in suspenseful Vigil trailer from makers of Line of Duty

BBC One has revealed the first trailer for Vigil, an upcoming thriller from the makers of Line of Duty, starring Martin Compston and Suranne Jones in the lead roles.

Advertisement

The show will follow DCI Amy Silva (Jones) as she investigates a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil and the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler.

It proves to be a dark and complex case that will lead her “to the very heart of Britain’s national security”, and stir up conflict between the police and the Navy.

The suspenseful first trailer sees Silva sent to join the crew of HMS Vigil as part of her investigation, a daunting prospect that her bosses assure her is “perfectly safe”.

We then get our first look at Line of Duty star Martin Compston as Craig Burke, a serving member of the Royal Navy, who ominously states that there are “20 different ways you could kill Vigil’s crew single-handed”.

Check out the gripping teaser below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWV-j_9FAw4

Shortly after joining the cast of Vigil, Jones said: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices.”

Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie will also star in Vigil, taking on the role of DS Kirsten Longacre, a colleague of Silva’s who works closely with her on the case.

The supporting cast also includes Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Paterson Joseph (Peep Show), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Connor Swindells (Sex Education).

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Vigil will premiere on BBC One later this year. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.