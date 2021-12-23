Meet the cast of A Very British Scandal

BBC drama A Very British Scandal – the follow-up to A Very English Scandal – features another sex scandal and an equally starry cast, with The Crown’s Claire Foy and WandaVision’s Paul Bettany in the lead roles.

The series is based on the true story of Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (played by Foy), whose divorce from her husband Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll, is described by the BBC as “one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century”.⁣

Speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, Claire Foy said: “I think what’s interesting about the end of their relationship is it plays out in the public domain… It was just messy and so underhand and cruel, and the only way she could reach him was via the newspapers, and that’s how they basically communicated, it felt like.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and real-life characters in A Very British Scandal.

Claire Foy plays Margaret, Duchess of Argyll

BBC / Blueprint Pictures

Who was Margaret, Duchess of Argyll? A British ‘It girl’, Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (born Margaret Whigham) was a socialite and only child of a Scottish millionaire who made his fortune in synthetic fabrics. At the start of the series, Margaret is still the glamorous “Mrs Sweeny” ahead of her upcoming divorce from her first husband, Charles Sweeny.

Where have I seen Claire Foy before? The Emmy-winning actress is known for her role as the young Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix’s The Crown, in addition to her role as another royal, Anne Boleyn, in Tudor series Wolf Hall.

Other projects have included Little Dorrit, First Man, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, My Son, and the recent The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Paul Bettany plays Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll

BBC / Blueprint Pictures

Who was Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll? When the viewer meets him, he’s a cash-strapped Scottish nobleman still married to his second wife when he encounters the glittering, wealthy Margaret on a train in episode one. During the series, he becomes the 11th Duke of Argyll, and Margaret’s second husband.

Where have I seen Paul Bettany before? He’s best known for playing Jarvis and later Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in Disney Plus Marvel series WandaVision. He’s also starred in Journey’s End, Manhunt: Unabomber, The Young Victoria, and A Beautiful Mind.

Julia Davis plays Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin

Who was Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava? Born Maureen Constance Guinness, she was an heiress and socialite, one of three blonde sisters known as the “Guinness Golden Girls” and who dominated high society in the 1920s.

Where have I seen Julia Davis before? Best known for her comedic performances in Nighty Night and Gavin & Stacey, she’s also starred in Love Actually, The Outlaws, Stath Lets Flats, and the films Fighting with My Family and Phantom Thread.

Richard McCabe plays George Whigham

Who is George Whigham? Margaret’s doting father, a self-made Scottish millionaire.

Where have I seen Richard McCabe before? He played Nyberg in Wallander, and is known for roles in projects including Harlots, Poldark, 1917, Cyrano, Peaky Blinders (as Winston Churchill), Notting Hill (as Tony), and The Constant Gardener (as Arthur Hammond).

Sophie Ward plays Janet

Who is Janet? Janet Aitken, Ian Campbell’s first wife, whom he married for her money.

Where have I seen Sophie Ward before? She’s known for Young Sherlock Holmes, Jane Eyre (2011), Wuthering Heights (the 1992 version), Doctors, Hustle, Casualty, and Land Girls, among other roles.

Camilla Rutherford plays Diana Napier Wolkowicki

Who was Diana Napier Wolkowicki? An English actress, who appeared opposite Douglas Fairbanks, Jr on the silver screen. She’s also a friend of Margaret’s.

Where have I seen Camilla Rutherford before? She played Isobel McCordle in Gosford Park, and Alice in the Wes Anderson film The Darjeeling Limited. Other projects have included Phantom Thread (as Joanna), The Fifth State, and Yesterday.

Oliver Chris plays George Emslie QC

Who was George Emslie QC? A lawyer who appeared on behalf of the Duke of Argyll during the infamous “headless man” divorce case between Duke and Duchess.

Where have I seen Oliver Chris before? The actor has starred in comedy Motherland, Trying, King Charles III, The Office (UK) as Ricky, Silent Witness, and in the recent Jane Austen adaptation Emma, as John Knightley.

Phoebe Nicholls plays Helen Mann Hannay

Who is Helen Mann Hannay? Margaret’s mother.

Where have I seen Phoebe Nicholls before? She played opposite Claire Foy in the recent The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and has appeared in The Elephant Man, FairyTale: A True Story, Endeavour, New Tricks, Downton Abbey (as Susan MacClare, Marchioness of Flintshire), Spooks, Hawking, and Foyle’s War, among other projects.

Amanda Drew plays Yvonne McPherson

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Who was Yvonne McPherson? Ian Campbell’s assistant. She first met Margaret at Inveraray Castle, Ian’s ancestral seat in Scotland.

Where have I seen Amanda Drew before? She played Julie in The Trial of Christine Keeler, Hayley in Black Mirror (the episode titled Smithereens), and Ruth in The Outlaws. She’s also known for Trust and for playing May Wright in EastEnders.

A Very British Scandal will premiere at 9pm on Boxing Day on BBC One, with all three episodes available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from that time. The series also continues across the following two nights on BBC One.

