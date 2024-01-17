The news will be especially welcome for fans of the show given they have had to wait almost two full years for new episodes since the first outing ended its run in February 2022.

The series had been renewed almost immediately after that first run, with Line of Duty star McClure promising the second season would be "filled to the brim with twists, turns" and "those explosive moments" when filming got under way last March.

Eric Shango as Danny and Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

In addition to McClure reprising her role as Met Police explosives officer Lana Washington, a number of other stars such as Nabil Elouahabi (Hass), Eric Shango (Danny), Mark Stanley (DI Thom Youngblood), Kerry Godliman (Sonya Reeves), Kris Hitchen (John) and Kevin Eldon (Jeff) all return to the Trigger Point cast.

Meanwhile, there are also a couple of newcomers including Natalie Simpson (Outlander) as DS Helen Morgan, Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) as Commander John Francis and Tomiwa Edun (Trying) as Alex.

An official synopsis for the new season reads: "In episode 1, Lana is just back from secondment training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not returned to active duty.

"She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb-centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?"

Trigger Point season 2 will begin on Sunday 28th January 2024 at 9pm on ITV1. Season 1 is available to stream on ITVX.

