Vicky McClure's Lana found damning evidence in her colleague's locker, but, with three episodes left to go, it does seem a little too neat. And it appears most Trigger Point fans agree.

ITV's explosive drama Trigger Point has reached its midway point, but fans are not convinced John Hudson (Kris Hitchen) is actually the culprit.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that 76.8 per cent of viewers don't think Hudson is actually behind the bombings.

They also let us know who among the Trigger Point suspects they think is actually responsible: Karl Maguire.

Lana's mechanic friend and fellow army veteran, played by Luther star Warren Brown, was top of the list.

Whether or not Hudson is the culprit (or at the very least an accomplice) remains to be seen. But the English Flag leaflet and the map with bombing locations annotated don't bode well regardless.

The series, produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, has received mixed reviews from viewers so far, but has still scored big ratings. The fact that Lana removes her helmet before approaching a potential explosive has been among fan's biggest criticisms, but it turns out it's actually a legit practice.

"We had a lot of support from people that are the real deal, real expos," McClure explained. "There's some artistic licence in there to create the drama, but I was always speaking to them, they were on set every day. I found it fascinating.

"There were things that felt like absolute madness, like taking my helmet off as I approach the bomb, but then they explained to me that it could impair your vision, or it could knock the device if it slipped, all these logical things, so you need to take it off to actually work properly around the device."

