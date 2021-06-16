Where was Together filmed? Location guide for BBC Two lockdown drama

BBC Two one-off film Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is set during lockdown and takes place inside a suburban home.

The entire hour and a half film is set at a single location: the home of “She” (Horgan) and “He” (McAvoy), an unmarried couple who actively hate each other and have only stayed together for the sake of their “curious, curious” young son, Artie (played by newcomer Samuel Logan in the cast of Together).

Like the two main characters, the location is never named, as the show’s creative team wanted it to feel like a house that could be anywhere in the UK.

But where was Together filmed in real-life, and was it all shot in one single location?

Where was Together filmed?

Together was filmed in a single house in Kensal Rise, north-west London, over the course of 10 days in May. The film’s action takes place over a year, from the beginning of the first lockdown, in March 2020, up until March 2021.

The one-off film is comprised of seven scenes, each taking place at a different point in the lockdown and in the central couple’s relationship.