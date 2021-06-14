Meet the cast of Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy’s BBC drama Together

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan star in a brand new BBC lockdown comedy drama, Together, about a couple whose marriage is on the rocks.

The one-off film airs later this month, and penned by multi-award-winning writer Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling, The Third Day).

In the film, set over the course of a year, married couple “She” and “He” have quietly despised each other for years, but the national lockdown forces them to face up to their failing relationship.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Together.

James McAvoy plays He

BBC

Who is He? The unnamed husband in the series, “He” is a self-employed, self-made man who runs a boutique computing consultancy. However, like so many others, the national lockdown has dealt a major blow to his business (and self-esteem) – he’s been forced to furlough all his staff, and at home he’s taken up growing vegetables (something he’s very proud of).

Like “She,” he’s been going through the motions of his marriage and avoided spending time as a couple, with only their 10-year-old son Artie keeping their rocky relationship together. However, lockdown forces the couple to confront their issues.

Where have I seen James McAvoy before? The actor’s recent projects include His Dark Materials (as Lord Asriel) and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. He’s known for his roles in the X-Men franchise, The Last King of Scotland, Split, Atonement, Filth, The Bridge, and Arthur Christmas (voice), among others.

McAvoy describes the film Together as “a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through”.

Sharon Horgan plays She

BBC

Who is She? Unlike “He,” Sharon Horgan’s unnamed character “She” has been kept busier than ever in her job, working as a co-ordinator at a refugee charity and overseeing affairs for the whole of Europe. She’s also the daughter of a dentist father and an “old socialist” mother, the only grandparent still around. Before lockdown, “She” avoided speaking to her husband, particularly about the future of their marriage. But lockdown effectively traps them together, forcing them to finally face facts – and work out whether they truly do “despise” each other.

In the short teaser trailer for Together, “She” is seen making a condescending joke about her husband’s business: “He means computers.”

Where have I seen Sharon Horgan before? The multi-talented producer, screenwriter, and creator of the likes of Motherland is also known for on-screen acting work in shows like Catastrophe (which she co-created), This Way Up, Game Night, Pulling, Disenchantment (voice), and recently in Criminal on Netflix.

Horgan said of Together, “Working with Dennis [Kelly, the show’s writer] again – and Stephen Daldry and James McAvoy, both of whom I’ve admired for years, was a joy. But it also felt like we were making something important. And the fact that it feels like news means that the Covid death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily, has not been talked about enough.”

Samuel Logan plays Artie

BBC

Who is Artie? The central couple’s 10-year-old son, Artie has been the only thing keeping “She” and “He” together prior to lockdown.

Where have I seen Samuel Logan before? This is the newcomer’s first on-screen role.

Together will air on Thursday 17th June on BBC Two. While you’re waiting, take a look at our other Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV guide.