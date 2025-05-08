Airing tonight, The Trial "explores a chillingly plausible near-future in which parents are held legally responsible for the crimes of their children, raising unsettling questions about justice, culpability, and the limits of state control", according to its synopsis.

The cast for The Trial is full of familiar faces, with Outnumbered's Claire Skinner and Douglas Is Cancelled's Ben Miles taking the lead as parents Dione and David Sinclair.

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson also stars as judicial inquisitor Sarah Willis, who is leading the relentless questioning of the parents, their lifestyle and past decisions.

But who's who in The Trial? Read on to find out more about the cast of the new 5 drama.

The Trial cast: Full list of actors and characters in 5 drama

The full cast list for The Trial is as follows. Read on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Claire Skinner as Dione in The Trial. 5

Who is Dione? A successful businesswoman and OBE, Dione's feelings around family and motherhood are clearly complicated – a fact that starts to unravel in her interrogation with husband David.

Where have I seen Claire Skinner? Skinner starred in 5's Coma last year, but is perhaps best known for her role as matriarch Sue Brockman in Outnumbered, a role she reprised in the recent Christmas special. She has also starred in McDonald & Dodds, Scream Street, The Chelsea Detective and Vanity Fair.

Ben Miles as David Sinclair

Ben Miles as David in The Trial. 5

Who is David? David isn't quite as business-orientated as his wife and has devoted his life to raising Teah. As a socialist, he has also made sure she knows about the world and its failings, but is hiding some secrets of his own.

Where have I seen Ben Miles? Miles has more recently starred in Douglas Is Cancelled, having also been known for his roles in Coupling, Lark Rise to Candleford and Dracula. Fans of The Crown will recognise him as Peter Townsend, but Miles has also starred in The Capture, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Andor and Hijack.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Sarah Willis

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Sarah in The Trial. 5

Who is Sarah? The judicial inquisitor that's taking charge of the Sinclair case, it's clear that Sarah doesn't like Dione or David but is determined to get to the bottom of the case and how their attitudes have impacted Teah.

Where have I seen Saoirse-Monica Jackson? Jackson is best known for her role in Derry Girls, but has more recently starred in This City Is Ours and The Decameron. She has also starred in The Doll Factory, Upgraded and The Flash.

India Fowler as Teah Sinclair

India Fowler as Teah in The Trial. 5

Who is Teah? The serious crime which Teah is accused of remains a mystery, but we do know that her relationship with her parents is a complicated one.

Where have I seen India Fowler? Fowler has starred in Safe, The Nevers and Man vs Bee. She has more recently had roles in Insomnia and The Agency.

The Trial airs on 5 on Thursday 8th May at 9pm.

