The series, which is based on Jack Carr's novels, focuses primarily on Taylor Kitsch's character, Ben Edwards. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, and Jared Shaw returns as Boozer.

Dark Wolf also introduces a whole host of new characters played by the likes of Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf cast - Who stars in the prequel series?

Below is the main line-up for The Terminal List prequel series Dark Wolf . Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Chris Pratt as James Reece

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry

Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash

Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon

Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford

Jared Shaw as Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers

Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Attila Szvacsek/Prime

Who is Ben Edwards? Ben is a Navy SEAL-turned Chief Special Warfare Operator who is classmates with James Reece. He was revealed to have betrayed Reece in The Terminal List, with this series taking place before that.

What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? Kitsch is known for his roles in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, Battleship, Lone Survivor and 21 Bridges, as well as series including Friday Night Lights, True Detective, Waco, Painkiller and American Primeval.

Chris Pratt plays James Reece

Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Justin Lubin/Prime

Who is James Reece? James Reece is a Navy Seal and classmate of Edwards.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt is best-known for playing Star Lord in the MCU, Owen in the Jurassic World franchise and Andy in the series Parks and Recreation. He has also had roles in the series Everwood and films such as Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, Her, The Lego Movie, Passengers, The Tomorrow War, The Super Mario Bros Movie, The Garfield Movie and The Electric State.

Tom Hopper plays Raife Hastings

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Attila Szvacsek/Prime

Who is Raife Hastings? Raife is a Navy SEAL.

What else has Tom Hopper been in? Hopper has had roles in series including Merlin, Doctor Who, Black Sails, Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy, as well as films such as I Feel Pretty, Terminator: Dark Fate and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

Luke Hemsworth plays Jules Landry

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Justin Lubin/Prime

Who is Jules Landry? Jules is a CIA contractor.

What else has Luke Hemsworth been in? Hemsworth, the brother of Chris and Liam, has had roles in series including Neighbours, Westworld and Young Rock, as well as films such as Thor: Ragnarok, Next Goal Wins and Land of Bad.

Dar Salim plays Mohammed Farooq

Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Attila Szvacsek/Prime

Who is Mohammed Farooq? Mohammed is an Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer who trained in the CIA's Scorpions program.

What else has Dar Salim been in? Salim has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Borgen and The Gentlemen, as well as films such as Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Covenant.

Rona-Lee Shimon plays Eliza Perash

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Attila Szvacsek/Prime

Who is Eliza Perash? Eliza is a Mossad operative.

What else has Rona-Lee Shimon been in? Shimon has had roles in series such as Ha-Shir Shelanu, Fauda and Sky.

Shiraz Tzarfati plays Tal Varon

Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Prime Video

Who is Tal Varon? Tal is a Mossad operative.

What else has Shiraz Tzarfati been in? Tzarfati has had roles in series including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Theodosia and The Serpent Queen.

Robert Wisdom plays Jed Haverford

Robert Wisdom at the premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Jed Haverford? Jed is a CIA spymaster on his final mission.

What else has Robert Wisdom been in? Wisdom has had roles in films such as Face/Off, Ray, The Dark Knight Rises and Vacation Friends, as well as series including Prison Break, The Wire, How I Met Your Mother, Nashville, Chicago PD, Flaked, Ballers, The Alienist, Helstrom, Black Bird, Barry and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Jared Shaw plays Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers

Jared Shaw at the premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Who is Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers? Ernest, known as Boozer, was a Navy SEAL. In The Terminal List, he was a member of Reece's Alpha Platoon who was killed as part of a conspiracy. This series takes place before that.

What else has Jared Shaw been in? Shaw has had roles in series such as The Warfighters, SEAL Team and Lioness, as well as films such as The Tomorrow War and Civil War.

