The Terminal List: Dark Wolf cast - Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt star
The prequel series focuses on Kitsch's character from the original show, Ben Edwards.
Fans can finally head back to the world of The Terminal List, though not in the way they might expect.
While there is still a second season of the action thriller series on the way, a spin-off/prequel titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has beat it to Prime Video, with episodes available to stream now.
The series, which is based on Jack Carr's novels, focuses primarily on Taylor Kitsch's character, Ben Edwards. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, and Jared Shaw returns as Boozer.
Dark Wolf also introduces a whole host of new characters played by the likes of Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf cast - Who stars in the prequel series?
Below is the main line-up for The Terminal List prequel series Dark Wolf . Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.
- Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards
- Chris Pratt as James Reece
- Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings
- Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry
- Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq
- Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash
- Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon
- Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford
- Jared Shaw as Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers
Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards
Who is Ben Edwards? Ben is a Navy SEAL-turned Chief Special Warfare Operator who is classmates with James Reece. He was revealed to have betrayed Reece in The Terminal List, with this series taking place before that.
What else has Taylor Kitsch been in? Kitsch is known for his roles in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter, Battleship, Lone Survivor and 21 Bridges, as well as series including Friday Night Lights, True Detective, Waco, Painkiller and American Primeval.
Chris Pratt plays James Reece
Who is James Reece? James Reece is a Navy Seal and classmate of Edwards.
What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt is best-known for playing Star Lord in the MCU, Owen in the Jurassic World franchise and Andy in the series Parks and Recreation. He has also had roles in the series Everwood and films such as Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, Her, The Lego Movie, Passengers, The Tomorrow War, The Super Mario Bros Movie, The Garfield Movie and The Electric State.
Tom Hopper plays Raife Hastings
Who is Raife Hastings? Raife is a Navy SEAL.
What else has Tom Hopper been in? Hopper has had roles in series including Merlin, Doctor Who, Black Sails, Game of Thrones and The Umbrella Academy, as well as films such as I Feel Pretty, Terminator: Dark Fate and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.
Luke Hemsworth plays Jules Landry
Who is Jules Landry? Jules is a CIA contractor.
What else has Luke Hemsworth been in? Hemsworth, the brother of Chris and Liam, has had roles in series including Neighbours, Westworld and Young Rock, as well as films such as Thor: Ragnarok, Next Goal Wins and Land of Bad.
Dar Salim plays Mohammed Farooq
Who is Mohammed Farooq? Mohammed is an Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer who trained in the CIA's Scorpions program.
What else has Dar Salim been in? Salim has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Borgen and The Gentlemen, as well as films such as Exodus: Gods and Kings and The Covenant.
Rona-Lee Shimon plays Eliza Perash
Who is Eliza Perash? Eliza is a Mossad operative.
What else has Rona-Lee Shimon been in? Shimon has had roles in series such as Ha-Shir Shelanu, Fauda and Sky.
Shiraz Tzarfati plays Tal Varon
Who is Tal Varon? Tal is a Mossad operative.
What else has Shiraz Tzarfati been in? Tzarfati has had roles in series including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Theodosia and The Serpent Queen.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Robert Wisdom plays Jed Haverford
Who is Jed Haverford? Jed is a CIA spymaster on his final mission.
What else has Robert Wisdom been in? Wisdom has had roles in films such as Face/Off, Ray, The Dark Knight Rises and Vacation Friends, as well as series including Prison Break, The Wire, How I Met Your Mother, Nashville, Chicago PD, Flaked, Ballers, The Alienist, Helstrom, Black Bird, Barry and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Jared Shaw plays Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers
Who is Ernest 'Boozer' Vickers? Ernest, known as Boozer, was a Navy SEAL. In The Terminal List, he was a member of Reece's Alpha Platoon who was killed as part of a conspiracy. This series takes place before that.
What else has Jared Shaw been in? Shaw has had roles in series such as The Warfighters, SEAL Team and Lioness, as well as films such as The Tomorrow War and Civil War.
New episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf are released on Prime Video on Wednesdays – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
Add The Terminal List: Dark Wolf to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.