Since the announcement that Matt Reeves had completed the script for the second film, rumours have continued to swirl about the film, with one prevalent one being that Batman's trusty sidekick Robin will be making his debut.

Posting on Threads, James Gunn put that rumour to bed and wrote: “Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2."

The DC Studios boss had previously tried to warn fans about The Batman Part 2 rumours, also writing on Threads last week: “Anything you’ve heard about that movie is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people.”

Warner Bros announced late last year that the film had been delayed by a full year to October 2027, with it recently being revealed (via Variety) that The Batman Part 2 "is preparing to begin shooting next spring".

That means that things won't kick off on the production till 2026, marking four years since the Robert Pattinson-starring first film landed on the big screen.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously defended what looks set to be a five-year gap between solo Batman films, stating that Reeves "is committed to making the best film he possibly can".

"No one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," he wrote on Threads. "Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Of course, since the release of The Batman, fans haven't gone without a visit to the same universe, with HBO's The Penguin proving to be one of the standout shows of last year. While nothing has been said about the future of the Colin Farrell series just yet in terms of a renewal, it is expected that Farrell will reprise his role in The Batman Part 2.

Matt Reeves confirmed his involvement last September, saying: “Colin [Farrell] will be part of the movie. We’ve shared [the script] as we’ve been going along with DC and the studio and they’re super excited. There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins, and the way that Oz enters that world as we hand the baton back to Batman, and Batman is on another case.”

Details about the film of course remain under wraps for now, with Pattinson telling Deadline earlier this year that it'll be "a while" until we see his return as the Dark Knight but that the story is "cool, though."

The Batman Part 2 is coming to cinemas in October 2027.

