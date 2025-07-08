Since then, he has also appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Black Adam, each time played by Henry Cavill.

When it comes to the first reactions, ahead of the full review embargo dropping, one critic said in a post on X: "I really liked #Superman. It’s beautiful, hopeful, and reminds you why these stories matter. Just the absolute solid comic book movie I needed."

Another called it "the perfect superhero movie", adding that it's a "departure from previous modern-era DC movies", in that it’s "lighter, tonally, but it’s still very emotional and timely, and it definitely wears its heart on its cape".

There's also been a lot of praise for the cast, with one critic saying: "Corenswet has that heroic shimmer. Hoult is delightfully diabolical. Brosnahan brims [with] vim & vigour."

Another critic said: "James Gunn and the cast really bottled that classic magic in this film. As someone who grew up buried in DC Comics, this felt like watching my childhood leap off the page in real-time."

One more added: "There's spectacle to spare, unbridled optimism, and a goofy unpredictability that ties everything together, even when there are a few minor issues. We've never seen DC like this, and it's great."

The reactions arrive after Gunn recently spoke with The Sunday Times about the film, acknowledging that some will take the film's message about "human kindness" as "an offence" - but also saying that he doesn't have much time for them.

"I mean, Superman is the story of America," he explained. "An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost."

He continued: "It’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

Superman is coming to cinemas on Friday 11th July 2025.

