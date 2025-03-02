Schwarzenegger – who can currently be seen as Saxon Ratliff in the third season of HBO's The White Lotus – explained that alongside the part of Golden Boy in The Boys spin-off series Gen V (which he landed), he also auditioned to play both The Boys' antagonist Homelander... and Superman.

"I don’t think I got any feedback," he said of his self-tape audition. "I think it was like, 'No, not for you'."

Twisters actor David Corenswet eventually booked the role of the Man of Steel in the James Gunn-directed film.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is," Gunn previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible."

Set to be the first major film in Gunn and co-CEO of DC Studios' Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, Superman will follow Clark Kent as he juggles his role as a journalist with his responsibilities as the last son of Krypton. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane, has assured fans that the film remains true to the comics, describing it as a "hopeful superhero movie."

Filming wrapped in July 2024, with Gunn celebrating the journey on social media, calling it an experience filled with "toil, laughter, emotions, ideas, and magic."

The movie is set for release on 11th July 2025 and Gunn has emphasized that Superman will be the true beginning of the DCU, focusing on the hero’s struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Appearing alongside Corenswet as Superman and Brosnahan as Lois Lane will be Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl. Other notable roles include Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

