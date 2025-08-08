Despite the runaway success of the first film back in March 2022 – including positive reviews and almost $800 million in box office receipts – progress on this follow-up has been a tad slow for fans.

In fact, some even feared that the project could be cancelled amid changes at Warner Bros and DC, the latter of which has largely rebooted its continuity with this summer's Superman – and has plans to introduce its own Dark Knight too.

A letter to Warner Bros Discovery shareholders has quashed such pessimistic chatter, however, revealing (via Variety) that The Batman II "is preparing to begin shooting next spring".

If Reeves and his team meet that projected start date, it would mean cameras start rolling on The Batman II approximately four years after the first film hit cinemas – with this sequel not expected to actually premiere until October 2027.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has previously defended what looks set to be a five-year gap between solo Batman films, stating that Reeves "is committed to making the best film he possibly can".

"No one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write," he wrote on Threads. "Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Of course, it's not like there will be nothing for Batman fans to devour in the meantime.

Last year's spin-off series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, was a major hit with critics and viewers alike (although some found it strange that Batman himself never intervened in that show's intense storyline).

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin. HBO/Sky

Gunn's DC Studios is also working on the Batman-adjacent Clayface – a horror film set in the main DCU – which stars Tom Rhys Harries (Doctor Who) as the shape-shifting villain. That title should arrive in September of next year.

Still, The Batman II has been the subject of the most speculation, with questions lingering about the chosen villain – rumoured to be Mister Freeze or Hush – and whether the film will be merged with the new DCU, formally launched in Superman.

The answer to the latter question seems to be a no, with Gunn still planning a separate Batman film series to co-exist alongside the so-called Reeves-verse, tapping The Flash director Andy Muschietti to develop the project.

On the matter of the villain, it's probably wise not to get too swept up in the rumours at this stage, with Gunn telling fans on Threads that "everything you've heard [about The Batman II] is a total guess or made up".

The Batman II is coming to cinemas in October 2027.

