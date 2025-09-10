But instead it opens up a can of worms that could tear the entire town apart.

As paranoia and suspicion takes over, things take a sinister turn, and soon it's hard to know who around her she can trust. But all roads lead back to the mums and what they think they know.

Want to meet them? Read on for your guide to the cast of The Rumour and the characters they play in this twisted tale.

The Rumour cast: Who plays who in the 5 drama?

Here’s the main cast list for The Rumour – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Rachel Shenton as Joanna

Joanne Whalley as Bea

Emily Atack as Debbie

Samuel Anderson as Michael

Ellie Haddington as Liz

Carryl Thomas as Fatima

Lucy Speed as Rachel

Rachel Shenton plays Joanna

Rachel Shenton as Joanna in The Rumour. 5

Who is Joanna? Joanna is a loving mum who moves from London to Flinstead with her young son, Alfie, in the hopes of a new life. An anxious person by nature, she has a tendency to overthink things. But her attempts to bond with her fellow school mums result in her spreading a rumour that triggers a dangerous spiral.

Who is Rachel Shenton? Rachel Shenton is an English actress, writer and Oscar-winning director. She first rose to prominence as Mitzeee Minniver on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks between 2010 and 2013. After leaving the soap, she appeared in acclaimed TV dramas including Switched at Birth, White Gold and For Her Sins.

She won her Academy award for best short film in 2018, having created The Silent Child, a movie that tells the story of a six-year-old who learns to use sign language. Shenton can currently be seen on screen as Helen Alderson in the 5 reboot of period drama All Creatures Great and Small, and has been on the show since 2020.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Joanne Whalley plays Bea

Joanne Whalley stars in The Rumour. Channel 5

Who is Bea? Bea is Joanna’s mother, who has been living in Flinstead with her partner, Liz, years before her daughter moved to town. She has a contentious but reliant relationship with her daughter, knowing just what to say to wind her up – but there is love there.

Who is Joanne Whalley? Joanne Whalley is a British actress who has appeared in a string of highly-acclaimed films and TV shows, including 1988 cult classic, Willow. From 1986 to 1989, she starred in educational series How We Used to Live. Most recently, she's appeared in Gossip Girl, The Borgias, Wolf Hall, The White Princess and Daredevil.

In 2023, she reprised her role of Sorsha in Disney Plus's Willow sequel series.

Emily Atack plays Debbie

Rachel Shenton and Emily Atack star in The Rumour. Channel 5

Who is Debbie? Debbie is the Queen Bee of the school mums, and moves through life with confidence and the perfect Instagram filter. Mum to son Liam, she would do anything for her boy. But that shiny veneer hides a deeply flawed person.

Who is Emily Atack? Emily Atack is an actress and TV presenter, who originally shot to fame as the lusted-after Charlotte Hinchcliffe in Channel 4 teen sitcom, The Inbetweeners. She later came second place on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2018, became a regular team captain on Celebrity Juice from 2020 to 2022, and led her own sketch show, The Emily Atack Show. She can currently be seen on Disney+’s Rivals, playing Sarah Stratton.

Samuel Anderson plays Michael

Samuel Anderson as Michael in The Rumour. Channel 5

Who is Michael? Michael is Joanna’s ex, and the father of Alfie. He is an oil rig worker, who before the start of the show spent a lot of time away at sea, wanting to provide for his family. He dotes on his son.

Who is Samuel Anderson? Samuel Anderson is a London-born actor who first drew acclaim as part of the original cast of Alan Bennett’s play The History Boys alongside James Corden, Dominic Cooper and Russell Tovey in 2004. He later reunited with Corden for Gavin and Stacey, playing Essex lad Fingers. From 2007 to 2009, he starred in Emmerdale as Ross Kirk. In 2014, he joined the cast of Doctor Who as Danny Pink. He’s also had main roles in Trollied, Another Life, Landscapers and Amandaland.

Ellie Haddington plays Liz

Ellie Haddington stars in The Rumour. 5 / Clapperboard

Who is Liz? Liz is Bea’s longtime partner. A strong member of the community and an artist, Liz is living a happy life in the town, settled into a world that she loves. However, she isn’t quite sure about Bea’s daughter moving into town.

Who is Ellie Haddington? Ellie Haddington is a Scottish actress, who first became known in the UK for playing Josie Clarke in Coronation Street in 1995 to 1996. Since then, she’s appeared in Hollywood films including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Operation Mincemeat and Enola Holmes. On TV, she has appeared in Foyle’s War, Bad Girls, Ripper Street and Guilt.

Carryl Thomas plays Fatima

Carryl Thomas stars in The Rumour. 5 / Clapperboard

Who is Fatima? Fatima is another of the mothers in the concerned group.

What else has Carryl Thomas been in? Thomas is perhaps best known for her soap opera work, playing Cara Robinson in ITV's Emmerdale, Tamara in BBC One's EastEnders and Kelly Boulter in 5's Family Affairs. She's also appeared in sci-fi thriller Silo, Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures and long-running crime drama Silent Witness.

Lucy Speed plays Rachel

Lucy Speed plays Rachel in The Rumour. 5 / Clapperboard

Who is Rachel? Rachel is still relatively new to the area, and finds a friend in Joanna, with whom she can relate to more than the other school mums. She tries not to dabble too much in the playground gossip, preferring to march to her own drum. For work, she’s a prison guard.

Who is Lucy Speed? Lucy Speed is an English actress best known for playing Natalie Evans in BBC soap EastEnders from 1994 to 2004. She later had a leading role in The Bill from 2008 to 2010 as DC Stevie Moss. Since 2021, she’s played Stella Pryor on radio soap The Archers, and has credits on stage in theatre shows Blackmail and Steel Magnolias.

The Rumour starts Wednesday 10th September at 9pm on 5.

Add The Rumour to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.