It won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, and is now due to air on 30th March (Good Friday) at 7.40pm on BBC1.

Alongside Shenton, The Silent Child also stars six-year-old Maisie Sly – who is deaf herself. Sly travelled to LA to attend the Oscars and see her film named the winner.

Many were touched when Shenton used sign language during her Oscars acceptance speech.

More like this

Shenton was inspired to write the film after her father went deaf after receiving treatment for chemotherapy. She learned sign language and became an ambassador for the National Deaf Children's Society.

Advertisement

The Silent Child will be broadcast on 30th March at 7.40pm on BBC1