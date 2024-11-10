Speaking about some of the show's themes, Straughan said of the new season: "Well, in this year of elections, I think you can enjoy The Mirror and the Light as a thrilling political drama that explores power – its temptations and its corrupting influence.

"But for me, the greatest pleasure is Mark’s performance as Cromwell and Damian’s as King Henry VIII – in all their witty, savage, devastating humanity."

Timothy Spall and Alex Jennings star in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

Straughan also explained where the series picks up with Cromwell in season 2, saying that fans will find him in "a treacherous position".

"On the one hand, he has triumphed over his opponents," Straughan explained. "Henry continues to give him more responsibility, more titles. His power seems to make him unassailable. He is second only to the king now.

"But, as he learnt from his old master Wolsey, that can be a very dangerous place to be.

"As Chapuys points out to Cromwell, he has no great family behind him. He is entirely reliant on 'the next beat of Henry’s heart'. If Henry should turn against him, he has no allies to protect him. And Henry is terrifyingly mercurial.

"Peter Kosminsky and I were very interested in threading two other ideas through the drama.

"Firstly, we wanted to draw out the notion that there is an element of humanity in Cromwell which leaves him ultimately vulnerable. When his protege Wriothesley urges him to destroy his arch-enemy Norfolk when he has the chance, he refuses. It’s a decision which will be his undoing.

"And secondly, we felt that Cromwell is increasingly haunted by the past, by the ghosts of his past deeds. We felt that he comes to doubt his own loyalty to his old master Wolsey. We became fascinated by the idea that Cromwell’s downfall is, at least in part, his own doing."

Appearing alongside Rylance and Lewis in the series are returning stars such as Jonathan Pryce and Kate Phillips, as well as new cast members including Timothy Spall, Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings and Lydia Leonard.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light comes to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November.

