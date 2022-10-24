Season 2 tells a completely new story, centred on a family grieving a loss whose lives are upturned by a mysterious stranger who claims to have a shocking connection with them.

BBC drama The Pact blew audiences away with its stunning scenery and settings in season 1, and it's about to do exactly the same again with its second season.

Due to the change-up, that means this new season also features some entirely different settings, and viewers might find themselves wondering just where it was shot if they're planning their next day trip.

So just where was The Pact season 2 filmed? Read on for everything you need to know.

Where is The Pact season 2 set?

Rakie Ayola as Christine and Jordan Wilks as Connor in The Pact season 2. BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Just like the first season, season 2 of The Pact is set in Wales, on the coast. The new season was a commission between BBC Drama and BBC Wales.

The show's writer Pete McTighe said one of the reasons he cast star Rakie Ayola, the only returning cast member from season 1 in a new role, was that she "is Welsh, and she was able to bring the authenticity to the story that we needed".

McTighe said that the show's coastal setting "was important, mainly as a contrast to series one".

He continued: "The environment for me is always a character. It’s really important on the page that there’s that sense of place, and the Welsh coastline really gave us that. There’s something beautiful but also wistful and almost tragic about the Welsh coast. There is this mysticism and peace to it but then it also has this intense power and danger.

"That’s a really great combination. There are lots of scenes that are shot on the beach and along the cliffs. We really took advantage of that as much as we could and because we were so lucky with the weather it looks fantastic."

More like this

Where was The Pact season 2 filmed?

Aaron Anthony as Jamie in The Pact. BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

The Pact season 2 was filmed in Wales, with specific locations including Penarth pier, as well as beaches at Llantwit Major and Southern Down. Filming also took place at Rest Bay in Porthcawl.

Ayola told WhatToWatch.com: "I grew up in Ely, which is West Cardiff, and when I was a kid, we would go to Barry Island a lot, but we never made it down to Penarth, which is just a few miles further down the road.

"We filmed a lot of this in Penarth and Penarth pier, which is lovely and I never knew it existed. Working there was a real eye-opener for me and it filled me with joy, but also sadness, because I realised it could have been my childhood. I don’t know why my parents didn’t take us there more when we were kids!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ayola's character Christine lives in a house at Llantwit Major on the Bristol Channel coast. McTighe spoke about the importance of the location: "On the page and in my head it was this isolated house on the coast, which sounds easy to write and easy to find, but of course it turned out not to be. Our locations people did an incredible job tracking that down.

"That house is like a private refuge, this atmospheric, mysterious, slightly claustrophobic sanctuary. It’s almost like something from a ghost story, which is appropriate because the family is kind of haunted in a way by what has happened to one of their own. They pulled a rabbit out of the hat when they found that house. It’s exactly what was in my head."

Meanwhile Will and Samantha's house was filmed at Marine Drive in Barry, while Megan's wedding and scenes at Liam's grave were both shot at Margam Park in Port Talbot.

The Pact season 2 returns to BBC One on Monday, 24th October at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.