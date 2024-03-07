As seen in the clip, Judith presents a notebook belonging to a Miss Curtis, and asks the police to run tests to see "if they match any of the fingerprints" they found on a door handle.

"Is this a poo bag?" one of the detectives asks, with Suzie responding: "Yup, correct."

The police are surprised and in awe as the trio have further information, but they're off in a hurry to see a bishop before DS Malik can ask them some questions.

Viewers are in for another exciting episode, as the team are in a race against time to stop the killer when they find out there's going to be another murder.

As per the synopsis, DS Tanika Malik realises that the group's skills could help solve the case, and goes out on a limb to bring Judith, Becks and Suzie into the police investigation as civilian advisors.

It continues: "The trio are suspicious of the owner of the local rowing club, but can’t find any evidence against her. Their next lead takes them to the pompous local lawyer, who they suspect is hiding something.

"The women carry out a thrilling heist, breaking into his offices to steal vital hidden evidence, which turns out to be the key to unravelling the entire case.

"Meanwhile, Judith must grapple with a secret from her past that is threatening to resurface. It leads her into a dangerous confrontation as she risks her life to set a trap that will catch the killer.

"Will Suzie and Becks be in time to discover her plan and save Judith from the murderer?"

The Marlow Murder Club continues tonight at 8pm on Drama and UKTV Play.

