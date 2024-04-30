The novels have previously been adapted for screen, with the BBC and ITV both airing versions, chronicling the lives of the leading members of a large upper middle-class family.

As reported by Deadline, filming will commence in May and will have an all-star cast leading the series.

Francesca Annis (Lillie) will portray the matriarch of the family, Ann, starring alongside Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Jolyon Senior, Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as his son Jo, Tuppence Middleton (Fisherman's Friends) as his wife Frances and Tomlinson (Poldark) as Louisa Byrne, Jo's first love.

Elsewhere in the cast are Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean), Joshua Orpin (Titans), Gibson (Doctor Who) and Tom Durant Pritchard (The Windsors).

Josette Simon (Wonder Woman), Flatters (Avatar: The Way of Water), Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) and Susan Hampshire (Monarch of the Glen) round out the line-up, with the former having appeared in the BBC's adaptation in 1967, for which she won her first Emmy Award.

Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (My Almost Famous Family) will direct the six-parter, with Sheena Bucktowonsing (Doctor Who), Debbie Horsfield, Gaur, Damien Timmer (Poirot) and Susanne Simpson (The Marlow Murder Club) executive producing.

"Everything about The Forsyte Saga is huge," said Simmer. "It's an epic canvas, and Debbie's magnificent scripts have delivered a truly great ensemble cast.

"I hope audiences worldwide will be captivated by the secrets of Soames, Irene, Jolyon and other Forsyte family members as they are laid bare for a new generation of fans."

Horsfield explained the series is "a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective".

She added: "Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family centre stage."

