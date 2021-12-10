Meet the cast of Netflix’s Stay Close, the latest Harlan Coben thriller

Netflix has invested heavily in the crime stories of novelist Harlan Coben and it’s paid off so far, with another adaptation on the way this year that hopes to grip more viewers in its twisty drama.

Cush Jumbo leads the cast of Stay Close, which revolves around a woman with what appears to be the perfect life, who is actually harbouring a dark secret about her past.

James Nesbitt, Eddie Izzard and Richard Armitage also star in the eight-part series, which is scheduled for release on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Netflix‘s Stay Close.

Cush Jumbo plays Megan

Netflix

Who is Megan? To the casual observer, Megan appears to be an ordinary woman who lives with her fiancé and three children in a lavish suburban home. However, she’s hiding a secret that comes back to haunt her on the night of her hen do.

What else has Cush Jumbo been in? Jumbo recently starred opposite David Tennant in Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell, while earlier this year she was seen opposite Jared Harris in BritBox original series The Beast Must Die. Previously, she had worked in the United States in the cast of CBS legal drama The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight.

James Nesbitt plays Broome

Netflix

Who is Broome? Broome is a police detective placed on a missing persons case. He lives a bachelor’s lifestyle and has a good relationship with his professional partner, Erin Cartwright.

What else has James Nesbitt been in? Nesbitt is one of the UK’s most recognisable stars, with numerous credits on high-profile film and television shows. This year, he starred in Jed Mercurio-produced thriller Bloodlands, while he also made a minor non-speaking cameo appearance in Line of Duty‘s sixth series. His earlier projects include Murphy’s Law, Cold Feet and Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

Richard Armitage plays Ray

Netflix

Who is Ray? Ray is a photographer who finds himself unexpectedly drawn into the conspiracy surrounding Megan.

What else has Richard Armitage been in? Armitage is another alum of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, where he played dwarf warrior Thorin Oakenshield. His early television work includes ITV’s Cold Feet and BBC One’s Robin Hood, while more recent gigs include Hannibal, Castlevania and fellow Harlan Coben adaptation, The Stranger.

Eddie Izzard plays Harry

Netflix

Who is Harry? Harry is a figure from Megan’s past who has fallen on hard times.

What else has Eddie Izzard been in? Izzard is one of the most famous comedians to come out of the UK and has had acting roles in The United States of Tara, Hannibal and, most recently, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol.

Jo Joyner plays Erin Cartwright

Netflix

Who is Erin Cartwright? Erin is a member of the police force, who works closely with Broome, including on a missing persons case that is in some way associated to Megan’s secret.

What else has Jo Joyner been in? Joyner broke out in the cast of EastEnders, where she played the role of Tanya Branning for seven years, returning for guest spots on several occasions since her dramatic departure. Since then, she has led the cast of Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge and BBC One’s Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Youssef Kerkour plays Fester

Who is Fester? Fester is a security guard who frequently works with Ray.

What else has Youssef Kerkour been in? Kerkour is best known for portraying Sami in Channel 4 sitcom Home, following it up with roles in Gavin & Stacey‘s reunion special, Steven Moffat’s Dracula and Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge.

Sarah Parish plays Lorraine

Netflix

Who is Lorraine? Lorraine is someone familiar to Megan, who is aware of her past – but there are some things even she doesn’t know.

What else has Sarah Parish been in? Parish has appeared in a number of high-profile shows, including BBC One’s Atlantis, ITV’s Broadchurch and Netflix’s Medici: Masters of Florence. She also played the title role in cult favourite crime drama Bancroft.

Andi Osho plays Simona

Who is Simona? Little is known about Osho’s mysterious character at this stage – stay tuned…

What else has Andi Osho been in? Osho is a stand-up comedian who has taken on several high profile acting gigs lately. She played murdered journalist Gail Vella in Line of Duty’s sixth series, while she has also had roles in Death in Paradise, I May Destroy You and DC Comics blockbuster Shazam.

Daniel Francis plays Dave Shaw

Netflix

Who is Dave Shaw? Dave is Megan’s fiancé and the father to her children.

What else has Daniel Francis been in? Francis has previously appeared in fairytale drama Once Upon A Time, as well as British indie flick Fast Girls.

Bethany Antonia plays Kayleigh Shaw

Netflix

Who is Kayleigh Shaw? Kayleigh is Megan’s eldest daughter, who she fears could get into trouble.

What else has Bethany Antonia been in? Antonia is best known for playing the role of Margot in BBC iPlayer’s teen drama Get Even. She has also had a guest role in Channel 4 sitcom Stath Lets Flats.

Stay Close is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 31st December.