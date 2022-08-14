Squid Game creator hints at what fans can expect from season 2

"Season 1 was just too successful not to feel pressured by it," he tells The Hollywood Reporter .

Few of Netflix's upcoming projects are a hotly anticipated as Squid Game season 2 – which means the pressure is on for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. And he's definitely feeling it.

Nonetheless, delving into the (pretty grim) world of his creation in the process of writing the next season provides some relief.

"When I am actually writing the script, I really immerse myself in that world I created, and it feels less daunting to me," he says. "Once I sit in front of my laptop, I become part of the world that I created and I totally forget about the real world that I’m in."

When it comes to the second season, Hwang says he doesn't want the creative direction to be a response to the reactions to the first.

Hinting at what fans can expect from the new episodes, he says: "The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season 2.

"Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next.

"There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season," he continues. "I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season 1, so season 2 is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

