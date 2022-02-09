Disney Plus brings Snowdrop to its service in full today, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the authoritarian regime that ruled South Korea in 1987.

Since Netflix propelled the popularity of Korean drama to record heights, it's not surprising to see another streaming service move into the space with its own offering.

The series has grabbed headlines for starring Blackpink singer Jisoo in the lead role, where she plays a university student who falls in love with a spy for the North.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Snowdrop cast on Disney Plus.

Jisoo plays Eun Yeong-ro

Who is Eun Yeong-ro? Yeong-ro is a first-year student at Hosu Women's University, which is run by the strict and fearsome housemother Seung-hee. She agrees to go on a group blind date with her dorm mates, which ends with her falling head over heels for an enigmatic young man who claims to be studying abroad in Berlin. The truth is far more dangerous.

What else has Jisoo been in? Jisoo is best known as a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, whose 2020 studio album reached number two on the UK charts. They have also had four UK top 40 singles, in addition to successful collaborations with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho

Who is Lim Soo-ho? Soo-ho is a charming young man who claims to be studying abroad in Berlin, when he is in fact a spy operating for North Korea. He is seriously wounded as the authorities close in on him and takes refuge at the nearby Hosu Women's University, collapsing in Yeong-ro's dorm room. Spurred on by her strong feelings for him, she makes the brave decision to hide him in the building.

What else has Jung Hae-in been in? Fans of Korean drama may recognise Hae-in from Something in the Rain, which is available to stream subtitled on Netflix.

Kim Hye-yoon plays Gye Bun-ok

Who is Gye Bun-ok? Bun-ok is an intelligent young woman, but was not able to go to university as her family is not wealthy enough to pay the tuition fees. Therefore, she instead works as the dormitory phone operator.

What else has Kim Hye-yoon been in? Hye-yoon is known for smash-hit Korean drama Sky Castle and 2021 film festival favourite, Midnight.

Jang Seung-jo plays Lee Gang-mu

Who is Lee Gang-mu? Gang-mu is an operative for South Korea's intelligence agency ANSP, who is assigned to track down Soo-ho and place him under arrest.

What else has Jang Seung-jo been in? His recent work includes Korean television shows Chocolate and The Good Detective.

Jung Yoo-jin plays Jang Han-na

Who is Jang Han-na? Han-na is another member of the ANSP, but she is considerably more impulsive and unpredictable than her partner – seemingly willing to do anything to get results.

What else has Jung Yoo-jin been in? Yoo-jin appeared alongside her Snowdrop co-star Soo-ho in both drama series Something in the Rain (now streaming on Netflix) and romantic film Tune in For Love.

Yoon Se-ah plays Pi Seung-hee

Who is Pi Seung-hee? Seung-hee is the extremely strict housemother of Hosu Women's University's dormitories, who threatens those who step out of line with expulsion. As a result, students take her curfews and inspections very seriously, knowing she has the power to radically change their future prospects.

What else has Yoon Se-ah been in? Se-ah is another alum of hit Korean series Sky Castle, while she is also known for acclaimed crime drama Stranger, which is available to stream on Netflix (note: no connection to Harlan Coben's The Stranger).

Snowdrop is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th February 2022. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.