But now, Disney Plus is hoping to move into the space with the launch of Snowdrop, a romantic drama set in 1987's authoritarian South Korea and featuring a prolific K-pop star in the main cast.

The recent rise in popularity of South Korean drama here in the West has been pioneered almost entirely by Netflix , which has been home to several hit shows from the region in just the last six months.

Fans of the girl group Blackpink will immediately recognise Jisoo, who takes on one of her biggest acting gigs to date in this 16-part series, where she plays freshman university student Eun Yeong-ro.

She falls in love at first sight after joining a group blind date with her roommates, but later learns the boy who has captured her heart is an agent of North Korea.

Read on for everything you need to know about Snowdrop on Disney Plus.

Snowdrop release date

Snowdrop will be available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th February 2022.

Unlike other shows on the service, Snowdrop will not be rolled out weekly, with all 16 episodes dropping at once for viewers to binge through if they please.

Previously, the show was broadcast on South Korean television network JTBC, premiering its first episode on 18th December 2021 and running through until the end of January.

Snowdrop cast

Leading the cast of Snowdrop is K-pop star Jisoo, best known for being a member of girl group Blackpink, who have collectively cracked the UK charts on several occasions.

She stars opposite Jung Hae-in (Netflix's Something in the Rain), who plays a mysterious boy she meets on a group blind date and instantly feels a connection to.

The supporting cast of Snowdrop includes more top South Korean talent, including Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin.

What is Snowdrop about?

Set in 1987, Snowdrop kicks off with university student Eun Yeong-ro going on a group blind date with her roommates and unexpectedly falling in love with a mysterious boy, who claims to be studying abroad in Berlin.

However, the truth is that her new flame is a North Korean spy on the run from the South's intelligence agency, which was then part of an authoritarian regime known as the Fifth Republic of Korea.

When he turns up at her dorm room one night seriously wounded, Yeong-ro decides to hide him from the authorities, but in doing so puts herself and her friends at grave risk.

Snowdrop trailer

Disney Plus is yet to release an official trailer for the hit series, although some material can still be found online from its initial broadcast on JTBC – including this teaser, which has no English subtitles.

Snowdrop is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 9th February 2022 – you can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

