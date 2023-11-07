She left Shetland at the age of 18 and went on to have a successful career in the Metropolitan Police, but the disappearance of a key witness brought her back – and their shocking death has made things much more complicated.

In this week's episode, Ruth's former flame Cal Ines (Jamie Sives) is questioned by Sandy (Steven Robertson) and lets slip that she spent the night with him in an awkward moment. Watch below:

Although it's true that Ruth did spend a night in Cal's bed, the detective insists that "she fell asleep" and "nothing happened" – but her team may already be jumping to conclusions.

It marks a rocky start to her tenure on Shetland, but DI Calder will be forced to brush it off as there is important work to do.

The official episode synopsis reads: "Calder and Tosh must work together to find the armed killers and prevent further disaster. Howell and Nowak take refuge with a local and wait for a means of escape."

The Shetland cast also includes Alison O'Donnell as Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, Lewis Howden as Billy McCabe and Anne Kidd as Cora McLean.

Shetland continues tomorrow, Wednesday 8th November 2023, on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

