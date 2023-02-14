The two-minute clip opens with a VoiceOver saying, "One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is who to spend your life with," before picking up with Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she continues to deal with the fallout of her affair with Brad (Adam Demos) and her failing marriage with Cooper (Mike Vogel).

Netflix has released a steamy new trailer for Sex/Life season 2 ahead of the show's return on Thursday 2nd March – teasing all sorts of trysts and power games.

But later in the trailer, she meets a new love interest in the shape of Majid (Darius Homayoun) – who informs her that "the time right after you blow up your life, is usually the most exciting".

And Billie isn't the only one with a new man on the scene, as we also discover that her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette) is seeing someone else, who explains to her: "I'm not asking you to sacrifice anything. What I'm saying is why not try for it all."

You can watch the trailer in full below:

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Billie will be navigating new challenges and "fresh desires" as "she lusts after the life she wants" in the new season, which arrives almost two years after the first run premiered in June 2021.

Previously, a 75-second teaser clip was released earlier in February which saw Billie jumping into bed with someone whilst overlooking the city skyline.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, the erotic drama is inspired by BB Easton's novel 44 Chapters about 4 Men, and was renewed for a second run shortly after its first season despite largely negative reviews.

The first season followed suburban mum Billie as she was torn between her devoted husband Cooper and her bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad, however in the final episode, we watched as she decided to stay married to Cooper whilst continuing her affair with Brad.

Sex/Life season 2 will release on Netflix on Thursday 2nd March. Season 1 is available to watch now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

